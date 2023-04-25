Search continues for suspect in deadly shooting at Merced party

Investigators say the suspect opened fire on a crowd of innocent people, who had no clue what was happening.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search continues for the suspect who shot and killed a woman at a party in Merced on Friday night.

The shooting happened around 7:30 pm in the area of Grogan and West avenues, near the Merced Regional Airport.

Investigators say the suspect opened fire on a crowd of innocent people, who had no clue what was happening.

On Monday, the coroner's office identified the victim as 20-year-old Kaylie Lynn Allen of Merced.

Detectives say Allen was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

"This poor woman was attending a party, had no idea what was about to take place and was struck by a gunman, firing into a crowd of people. A complete senseless act," said Detective Steven Odom.

Odom says there was a private party at a business complex near the airport.

There was an altercation at the party.

The suspect then opened fire, shooting five rounds and ultimately ending one innocent life.

"It's very frustrating, every little detail matters," said Odom.

Odom says it's about bringing the suspect to justice.

This is the second homicide for the Merced Police Department.

This is still an active investigation.

"It's really scary cause Merced is really not that type of town," said Cassia Collier, a resident of Merced.

Collier was born and raised in Merced and says it's frightening to hear of an innocent woman being gunned down.

"It's terrible, it makes me sick, you know, to think someone could be sitting there minding their own business and the next thing you know, some random stranger opens fire," said Collier.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Steven Odom at 209-388-7814 or by email at odoms@cityofmerced.org