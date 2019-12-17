Woman lying in bed killed when pickup truck slams into her home

BRICK, New Jersey -- A 55-year-old woman lying in her bed was killed when a pickup truck driven by an 86-year-old man slammed into her home in New Jersey Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 9 a.m. on Drum Point Road in Brick.

Police say William McEvoy lost control of his 2014 Ford pickup truck lost and crashed into the house, penetrating the outer wall into the living room where 55-year-old Barbara Anne Filan was lying in a bed.

Filan subsequently succumbed to her injuries from the crash.

Emergency crews and investigators responded, and police and fire personnel worked to rescue involved parties and clear debris.

McEvoy was extricated from his vehicle and transported to the hospital for precautionary observation.

The investigation is ongoing. At this point, no charges have been filed.
