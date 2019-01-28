Woman rescued after being stuck in elevator for entire weekend

A woman who was stuck in an elevator for the entire weekend was finally rescued Monday morning.Fire crews responded to a building in New York just after 10 a.m. and rescued the victim, who was stuck between the second and third floors of the townhouse.The woman, a cleaning employee, had reportedly been stuck since Friday.Authorities say no one else was home while she was working in the private townhouse.Firefighters forced open the door and transported the victim to the hospital.