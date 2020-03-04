Society

Woman finds out plant she's watered for 2 years is fake

A woman who spent two years watering a succulent she said she was so proud of, recently learned it was fake.

Caelie Wilkes shared the funny story on Facebook which has since gone viral. Wilkes said she found out the plant was fake while she was trying to move it into a new vase.

"I decided it was time to transplant. I found the cutest vase," Wilkes wrote. "I go to pull it from the original plastic container to learn this plant was FAKE."

Wilkes described the plant as full, with beautiful coloring and was "just an overall perfect plant." In reality, the succulent was plastic and sat on styrofoam with sand glued at the top.

"I feel like these last two years have been a lie," Wilkes wrote.

Ever since she published her story on Facebook, it has been shared thousands of times, and it even caught the attention of Home Depot. The hardware store chain was quick to send her a real succulent.

"They (Home Depot) found the closest Home Depot and had them on my doorstep the same day," she told Eyewitness News.

The plant was originally a gift from the father of Wilkes' children, who also thought it was real. When asked about how he reacted upon learning it was fake, she said, "he thinks it's hilarious."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfacebookhomeu.s. & worldviral
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News