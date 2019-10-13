crime

Woman's cough starts violent fight in Texas store

A violent fight broke out at Houston convenience store because a woman coughed.

A 24-year-old woman named Ashley can be seen on surveillance video sitting next to a man and another woman at a slot machine. While playing, she coughed, and the second woman began yelling at Ashley.

When Ashley asked the store manager if he could escort the couple out of the store, the second woman grabbed her hair, yanking her to the ground. Ashley was continually punched and kicked. The woman took a phone and cash from the victim's purse.

The suspects got away and local police are offering a reward for any information.
