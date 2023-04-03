COVID-19 relief funds available for Woodlake residents amid flood recovery efforts

Devastating flooding has left many homes underwater in Woodlake as families are still working to recover financially from the COVID-19 pandemic.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Many families are facing a long recovery from recent flooding that left homes in Woodlake underwater.

The devastating flooding came as families were still working to recover financially from the COVID-19 pandemic.

That's why Self-Help Enterprises set up shop in the city on Monday morning.

"There are a lot of people who are still without jobs. Some people are disabled because of Covid or don't have the income they did before," explained Julie Cabanas, Covid Relief Senior Project Manager.

Cabanas says several people walked through the doors of City Hall to apply for the support that could help cover any bills they've struggled to pay.

"Rent, mortgage, utility bills they have gotten behind with, if they were impacted due to the pandemic," Cabanas explained.

One resident says she applied for the funding as soon as she heard about it.

She says it will go a long way to help her overcome a number of challenges.

"Especially me, being a single parent, getting any help. Now a days, with weather, everything is just hard."

For many people in this community, the recent flooding swept away their stability, making this financial support even more critical.

"We were already dealing with the pandemic and getting back on our feet but then the flood hits us," said Zaira Velasquez, a resident of Woodlake.

Woodlake residents can apply online or call (559) 802-1600 for assistance.

Applications will be accepted until the money allocated for the community runs out.