Cleanup continues 1 month after devastating flooding in Woodlake

WOODLAKE, Calif. (KFSN) -- One month later, some residents are still trying to make sense of the devastation after heavy storms left homes underwater in Woodlake.

"Thank God no one was killed during this event, however, it led to great hardships and displacements which is still occurring a month later. I, myself, cannot live in my own home," said Joshua Diaz, a resident of Woodlake.

Diaz and his family lost nearly everything and have been living out of a suitcase.

Diaz says it's overwhelming.

"It was something I was never ready for and I am still learning day by day what to do and asking myself, "When is my home going to be ready for my family?'" Diaz explained.

His home is currently being repaired. So is the home of Carmen Cabrera just a few blocks away.

Cabrera says she's thankful her landlord and the City took quick action to help her.

"The city worked all month to pick up trash and everything that we lost," said Cabrera.

Diaz says not everyone's had the opportunity for fast repairs.

He is hopeful FEMA support and grants will become available for those still struggling.

"I am learning day by day as well as my community and we have all been talking to see what to do to try and recover," said Diaz.

Woodlake's Mayor Rudy Mendoza says the city is ready to support residents with any questions they may have.

He also says those impacted by the flooding will not have to pay utilities for the next 60 days.

"We have been working with a lot of folks to help the community. We are very happy that FEMA has finally put some boots on the ground," said Mendoza.