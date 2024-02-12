Preparations underway for 57th Annual World Ag Expo in Tulare

The World Ag Expo is just days away, an event that brings in millions of dollars for Tulare County.

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Final preparations are underway for the 2024 World Ag Expo, which starts on Tuesday.

Organizers say this event rakes in millions of dollars for Tulare County.

"This year, we have signed up 1,271 exhibitors, and we're shooting for something over 100,000 people," said World Ag Expo Chairman Stan Creelman.

He says there is always something new to look forward to.

"Every year, there is new innovation. Ag is constantly changing."

He adds that there are more presentations people can expect to see, giving attendees a better understanding of the new technology in Ag.

Donnette Silva-Carter, the executive officer of the Tulare County Chamber of Commerce, says local businesses look forward to the Ag Expo every year.

"The economic impact just in Tulare County is over $30 million for the time of the World Ag Expo. Then, if you look at the more regional area because we have people staying in communities way of the south and way to the north of us, you're talking about an over $58 million economic impact," said Silva-Carter.

One local nonprofit prepping for the three-day event is United Way. Executive Director Rosemary Caso says the organization has planned to be part of the Expo since last August.

The United Way earns tens of thousands of dollars at the Expo each year, and Caso says that money benefits so many people in the Tulare County community.

"There are over 33 food booths that represent different nonprofits and service clubs. And so, for us, we're able to turn around and give organizations money. Anything that we make from this week goes back to nonprofits that are vetted in Tulare County."

Organizers say they will start planning for next year on Wednesday, accepting vendor applications.

The World Ag Expo runs through Thursday.