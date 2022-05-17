World War II sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack to be laid to rest 80 years later

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The remains of a World War II veteran have been identified 80 years later, and Fresno will be his final resting place.Seaman 2nd Class Denver True Kyser was killed on board the USS Oklahoma on December 7, 1941, in the attack on Pearl Harbor.He was 18 years old.Kyser remained an "unknown" for eight decades but was identified using DNA and modern forensic technology in 2019."There were so many lives lost," said Duane Kyser, Denver True Kyser's nephew. "Even today, contacting family members that are able to provide DNA is an issue."Kyser's nephew said that even though the family is originally from Oklahoma, they've since relocated to California, so the service was moved to Fresno.The burial will be held on May 21 at 1 pm at Fresno Memorial Garden.The Vice Commander of Navy Information Forces will conduct graveside honors.The public is welcome to attend.