society

World War II sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack to be laid to rest 80 years later

The burial will be held on May 21 at 1 pm at Fresno Memorial Garden.
EMBED <>More Videos

World War II sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack to be laid to rest 80 years later

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The remains of a World War II veteran have been identified 80 years later, and Fresno will be his final resting place.

Seaman 2nd Class Denver True Kyser was killed on board the USS Oklahoma on December 7, 1941, in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

He was 18 years old.

Kyser remained an "unknown" for eight decades but was identified using DNA and modern forensic technology in 2019.

"There were so many lives lost," said Duane Kyser, Denver True Kyser's nephew. "Even today, contacting family members that are able to provide DNA is an issue."

Kyser's nephew said that even though the family is originally from Oklahoma, they've since relocated to California, so the service was moved to Fresno.

The burial will be held on May 21 at 1 pm at Fresno Memorial Garden.

The Vice Commander of Navy Information Forces will conduct graveside honors.

The public is welcome to attend.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnosocietyveteransworld war iisoldier killed
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
Central Valley veterans leave on 21st Honor Flight
Vietnam War vet finally gets to travel on Central Valley Honor Flight
Valley Children's, Central CA Food Bank join hands to feed hungry kids
Mike Tyson won't face charges after video shows him punching man
TOP STORIES
FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for children ages 5 to 11
AAA: Average gas price in CA tops $6
Man killed in central Fresno house fire
Man pleads guilty to murdering 75-year-old father near Porterville
You can now order 3rd round of free at-home COVID-19 tests
President Biden to meet with families of Buffalo shooting victims
Local pastor heading to Ukraine to help with humanitarian relief
Show More
Multiple displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
VCH doctor urging parents to not make their own baby formula
CA lawmakers propose state child tax credit for low-income families
Fresno city council president sues councilmember for defamation
Shooting victim dropped off at Atwater Police Department
More TOP STORIES News