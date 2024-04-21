Two Valley natives hold local youth football camps ahead of NFL Draft

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley natives Xavier Worthy and Kendall Milton held local youth football camps Saturday ahead of the NFL Draft.

In their first-ever camps, the fastest man at the NFL Combine and the Georgia star showed some love to their alma maters.

For Worthy, the ability to give back to Valley was something he's always dreamed of.

"I just want to inspire people, that's all I want to do," Worthy said. "The whole staff here does a good job of helping players out and developing them for the next level."

Worthy is projected as a first-round pick in some mock drafts, but he wants to be known more for than just his speed.

During his time at Texas, Worthy caught 26 touchdown passes which earned him the third spot in program history.

He plans on hosting his draft party back in Austin this Thursday.

Just a few hours later, the Buchanan grad Kendall Milton brought out an all-star lineup to his camp at Alta Sierra Intermediate School.

Joining Milton was former San Joaquin Memorial standout Jalen McMillan, former Bulldog great Bernard Berrian and another Georgia running back turned NFL star Todd Gurley.

"I tried to get guys that played collegiate football as well as NFL football so [ participants ] can have different pieces of advice because they had different experiences," Milton said. "To be able to do this as a whole is a blessing."

Milton is fresh off winning the Orange Bowl MVP in Georgia's 63-3 blowout win against Florida State.

The two-time national champion is projected to hear his name on day three of the draft.

The NFL Draft will be broadcast live on ABC30 starting Thursday, April 25, at 5 p.m.

