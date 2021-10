CA father marks daughter's 1st birthday after pregnant wife killed by suspected DUI driver in 2020

It's been one year since a pregnant woman in Southern California was killed by a suspected DUI driver.Yesenia Aguilar's husband James Alvarez shared beautiful photos Wednesday with his daughter Adalyn on Instagram.She is wearing a pink dress - just like her mom wore - in the same spot where Aguilar did her maternity shoot.The couple went out for a walk last August when Aguilar was struck and killed . She was eight months pregnant at the time.Following the crash, doctors were able to deliver Adalyn by emergency Cesarean section, but they could not save her mother. Adalyn turned 1 year old on Wednesday.James wrote in his Instagram post that although it's been a tough journey, he is trying to be the best father for Adalyn, and "I want to make my wife proud."He also wrote: "Adalyn, I know if your mommy was here, she would have been the happiest person alive. She would be so excited to celebrate your birthday. That's why, I'm making sure I fulfill her wishes and wish the happiest birthday ever baby. Your mommy and daddy loves you."