21-year-old man shot by Fresno County deputy in Yokuts Valley identified

An investigation is underway after Fresno County Sheriff's deputies shot a suspect in Yokuts Valley.

YOKUTS VALLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The suspect who was shot by a Fresno County deputy in Yokuts Valley over the weekend has been identified.

21-year-old Kaden Fearbordonaro was shot around 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Ennis Road and Mistletoe Lane.

Deputies say Fearbordonaro made his way onto a property, concerning people in the neighborhood. One woman even armed herself with a shovel.

Sheriff John Zanoni says when the first deputy arrived, he tried talking to the suspect, but Fearbordonaro put his hands in the pockets of his sweatshirt - and then charged towards him.

The deputy took some steps backward, trying to retreat before he felt forced to fire, shooting Fearbordonaro in the upper body and leg.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Deputies say Fearbordonaro does not have any connections to the area.

He is still in the hospital and has been electronically booked into jail.

