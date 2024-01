2.9 magnitude earthquake hits in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A magnitude 2.9 earthquake was registered in Madera County, the USGS says.

The earthquake struck just before 10:40 a.m. Friday in a rural area north of Raymond and south of Mariposa.

There are currently no reports of any damage or injuries.

A 4.1 earthquake was registered 17 minutes later near the San Bernadino county town of Lytle Creek, Calif.