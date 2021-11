YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- The National Park Service has lifted fired restrictions in Yosemite National Park due to the changing weather.Park officials say a combination of recent rain, snow and cooler temperatures lowered the area's fire danger.Visitors can once again light campfires in the wilderness, except in areas where it is prohibited.Campfires and cooking fires may be used in designated campgrounds, picnic areas and housing areas.