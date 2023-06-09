One of the three major highways into Yosemite National Park could possibly be closed into the summer.

Major highway for Yosemite Park reopens after massive crack in roadway repaired

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (KFSN) -- One of the three major highways into Yosemite National Park has reopened just after a month it was closed.

Park officials say Big Oak Flat Road, the continuation of Highway 120 into Yosemite, has reopened between the park boundary and Merced Grove.

The fastest route to Yosemite from the Bay Area closed this past May due to a crack in the road. The crack was about 200 feet long and up to four feet deep.

Rangers say the Federal Highway Administration and a contractor worked seven-day weeks removing the cracked pavement and building a new foundation for the road.

It's estimated the repairs cost between two to three million dollars.

The video above is from an earlier story and will be updated.