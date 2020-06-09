Japanese restaurant Yoshino in northeast Fresno is shutting down

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A long-time restaurant at River Park in northeast Fresno has closed its doors.The owners of Yoshino did not renew their lease, which ended in May.The Japanese food restaurant and sushi bar had been in business at that location almost as long as the outdoor shopping plaza that first opened in 1996.River Park management says it has already begun looking for new tenants and has some ideas who they want to fill the 2,500 square-foot space.The Yoshino restaurant at Blackstone and Escalon is still open.