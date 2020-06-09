food

Japanese restaurant Yoshino in northeast Fresno is shutting down

The Yoshino restaurant at Blackstone and Escalon is still open.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A long-time restaurant at River Park in northeast Fresno has closed its doors.

The owners of Yoshino did not renew their lease, which ended in May.

The Japanese food restaurant and sushi bar had been in business at that location almost as long as the outdoor shopping plaza that first opened in 1996.

RELATED: Well-known Fresno chef makes remarkable recovery after heart attack

River Park management says it has already begun looking for new tenants and has some ideas who they want to fill the 2,500 square-foot space.

The Yoshino restaurant at Blackstone and Escalon is still open.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnofresno northeastbusinessfoodsushirestaurant
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
Colombia vs. Venezuela: Who has the best arepas?
These chefs cook for change
Stop by at Fresno Fairgrounds for corn dogs, curly fries this weekend
Black-owned restaurant provides free kids meals during protests
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed in drive-by shooting in Porterville
State Superintendent releases guidelines for reopening CA schools
Central California coronavirus cases
GB3 to reopen all five gym locations on Friday
Suspected DUI driver crashes into pole in Lemoore
Members of Fresno County Public Defender's office hold protest against police injustice
George Floyd honored at hometown viewing
Show More
Evacuation order lifted as crews make progress on Hunters Fire in Mariposa Co.
Laundry room vent catches fire in Parlier home, firefighters say
Yosemite reopening to more guests with new reservation system
Santa Cruz sheriff to give update on ambush killing of deputy
Officer charged in George Floyd's death held on $1 million bond
More TOP STORIES News