A young boy is in the hospital after being struck by a car in Central Fresno.

Child in critical condition after being hit by car in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A young boy is in the hospital after being struck by a car in Central Fresno.

Officers responded to Belmont Avenue and Abby Street just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

They say a 10-year-old boy was in the area collecting donations for a family member's funeral.

A driver heading east on Abby hit the child and pulled over to call 911.

The boy was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Drugs and alcohol are not factors in the crash.