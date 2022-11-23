Valley youth football team preparing for championship game

"Valley Boyz Youth Football" will represent Fresno in a bid for the "King Conference" title.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno youth football team practiced into the night to get ready for a conference championship.

Action News has followed the journey of the travel club that bounced back after shots were fired in the stands at a summer game in Oakland.

Coaches say with much support from the community, the players have earned a chance for the trophy.

On Tuesday, the quarterback shared the secret to the team's success.

"At practice, we take it really seriously and we hit hecka hard," says Kelvin Young.

They're headed to Florida next month and hope the Valley can once again get behind the team.

The "Valley Boyz" has a GoFundMe account to raise money for travel expenses to Florida.