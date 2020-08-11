disney+ streaming service

Zac Efron to star in 'Three Men and a Baby' remake on Disney+

The "High School Musical" actor has been tapped to lead the Disney+ remake of the 1987 comedy.
Zac Efron is set to star in a remake of the 1987 hit comedy "Three Men and a Baby" for Disney+.

The original film follows three bachelors who find themselves caring for an infant who was left on their doorstep. The comedy starred Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson and was directed by Leonard Nimoy.

The comedy was followed by the 1990 sequel "Three Men and a Little Lady."

Efron is the first lead actor to be cast as part of the trio of bachelors.



"Three Men" will mark Efron's return to Disney. The actor rose to fame after starring as Troy Bolton in Disney's "High School Musical" films, which were released from 2006 to 2008.

Gordon Gray, who has worked on multiple Disney films including "The Rookie" and "Secretariat," will produce the remake.

"Three Men and a Baby" joins the list of live-action films slated to be released by the streaming service, which also includes "The One and Only Ivan" and "Magic Camp."

Disney's live-action "Mulan" will also release on Disney+ and will be available to rent for an added fee.
"Mulan" was originally slated for a March theatrical release but was pushed back when the coronavirus pandemic took hold in North America.



