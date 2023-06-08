Fresno teen killed in shooting honored at high school graduation

It was a bittersweet graduation on Wednesday night for the Duncan Polytechnical High School class of 2023.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was a bittersweet graduation on Wednesday night for the Duncan Polytechnical High School class of 2023.

In a sea of blue caps and gowns, seniors walked across the stage to receive their diplomas.

One person who should have been among them was Zoe Salinas, who was shot and killed last Tuesday night.

"It hurts a lot. I wish she was here right now experiencing this moment," said Jennifer Rivera, a friend of Salinas.

Police say Salinas' 19-year-old boyfriend Jose Contreras pulled the trigger during an argument in a car.

Salinas died at the scene just over a week shy of graduation.

On Wednesday night, her face and name were still displayed with the rest of the graduates.

Salinas' sister walked the stage and accepted her diploma in memory of her.

Friends of Salinas graduated while grieving her death.

"It's very hard. I miss her so much. She was the most beautiful person, beautiful smile. Every time I would walk into the classroom, I would just see her face and it would bring me joy," said Rivera.

