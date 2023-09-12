Grace Conti has always had a love and passion for dance; whether it be ballet, jazz, tap or Zumba. At 80 years old, she leads Zumba classes at the Lehigh Valley Senior Center.

Age is only a number for Zumba with Grace dancers and their 80-year-old instructor

She has been leading classes at the Lehigh Valley Senior center for the past 11 years.

Her classes are always packed and full of energy.

At 80 years old, Conti couldn't imagine what she would be doing without dance and her group.

About seven years ago, Grace lost her husband.

She says that dancing helped her get through it.

Most recently she battled a virus that affected her heart.

Medications she was taking conflicted with her cancer medicine.

Conti was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma 14 years ago, which is a constant battle for her as it is treatable but not curable.

After fighting through the virus and getting back on her medications in May, she got back to Zumba.

Members at the senior center say that Grace is a constant source of inspiration and also say that they want to be like her when they grow up.