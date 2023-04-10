"Strong Family Fitness" opens its doors in Central Fresno

If you're a fan of Zumba or boot camp-style fitness classes, Central Fresno's newest gym has just what you are looking for.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Beaming with pride, Patricia De La O is realizing her dream of entrepreneurship.

After six years, the Strong Family Fitness owner is opening the door to her new studio on First and Shields, promoting healthy habits for the whole family

"You can bring your wife or your husband, bring your daughter, your siblings, everyone is very welcome," De La O says.

Whether you're strength training, wanting to get your cardio in or feel like dancing to the Zumba beats, De La O is hoping to take your workout to the next level.

Classes are offered in both Spanish and English.

"There are a lot of Latinos outside that go to the gym and they don't speak English, so for these people, this gym is for them," De La O says.

The grand opening featured a preview of classes offered, with Zumba getting the party started.

"Every small business that opens, that's more people that are working," City of Fresno Councilman Nelson Esparza says.

Liz Sanchez is one of six fitness coaches.

We do a lot of boot camp classes, so we'll get your heart rate up and strength training all at the same time. Mobility, stretching," Sanchez says.

Having already seen success with CDT Cocina, formerly known as Casa de Tamales, she's taking Patricia under her wing, saying the return on businesses helping each other is ten-fold.

"The networking that happens, the learning from people's mistakes that they made along the way... I do everything I can for her. I try to guide her and mentor her the best I can, and I teach a class every once in a while," Sanchez says.

Whether you're interested in a monthly membership or drop-in, classes are offered Monday through Thursday starting at 5 a.m.

