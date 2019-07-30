$20,000 worth of rock cocaine confiscated after LAPD drug bust

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Thousands of dollars worth of rock cocaine is off the streets after a Los Angeles Police Department drug bust.

The department tweeted "$20k in cash and $20k worth of rock cocaine - both off the hands of a drug-dealing gangmember."

The bust took place in the southwest division. Officers say it may be a small dent in the drug problem, but say they will continue to work to make L.A.'s streets safer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cocainelapddrug bustgang activitydrug
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
School board keeps superintendent despite backlash over active shooter drill
Mexican authorities arrest suspect in killing of Fresno car dealership owner
What we know about 3 killed in garlic festival shooting
Capital One data breach affects 100 million customers
Heartbroken grandmother remembers Gilroy shooting victim Trevor Irby
Volunteer clutches daughter while barricaded during Garlic Festival shooting
Arrest in hoax made as police search Gilroy suspect's car, home
Show More
What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect
One killed, 4 seriously injured in DUI crash in Fresno Co.
Teen wanted for urinating on shelf at Walmart store: deputies
Caught on camera: Clovis community clean-up draws in thief
Jury finds Katy Perry hit copied gospel rap song
More TOP STORIES News