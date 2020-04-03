1 dead, 1 injured after hit by vehicle in Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One man is dead and another was hospitalized after they were hit by a car in north Visalia on Thursday night.

It happened just before 9 p.m. at Bridge near Chavez.

Police say they arrived on the scene to find one man dead. The second victim was rushed to a nearby hospital. His condition has not been released.

Officials have not yet released any information about the driver.
