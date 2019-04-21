Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash at Oceano Dunes in SLO

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Authorities say a woman was killed in a five-vehicle crash at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area on California's central coast.The San Luis Obispo Tribune reports the crash happened Friday as a group of off-road vehicles were following each other at speeds up to 60 mph (97 kph).The woman was a passenger in the lead vehicle, which tumbled end-over-end after flying off a dune and losing control. She later died at a hospital. The newspaper says the driver and a juvenile in the same vehicle were hospitalized in unknown condition.Occupants of three other vehicles had minor injuries.State parks officials are investigating the crash.