10-month-old dies at North Carolina daycare after choking on pine cone

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A 10-month-old accidentally choked on a pine cone at a home daycare Wednesday, according to Raleigh Police Department.

It happened just before 11 a.m. at the A Hug A Day Daycare, which is run out of a home on Adcox Place in the Fox Hollow neighborhood.

Family members identified the 10-month-old boy as Areon Ellington. A family member messaged ABC11 saying, "this baby had a piece of pine cone in his mouth and it blocked his air passage."

Raleigh police ruled Ellington's death an accident, but said the investigation into his death was still open.

Nobody at A Hug A Day Daycare answered ABC11 requests for comment Wednesday.

State license records show the daycare has 3 out of 5 stars. It has been in operation since 2003, and the state has never had to take corrective action against the daycare.

In addition, the state reports it made five unannounced visits to the daycare over the last three years. Some violations were noted during three of those visits.

Antoinette Rochelle is listed as the daycare's owner. ABC11 was unable to get in contact with her at her home or through phone calls.

Rochelle's neighbors said she is a good woman who runs a good daycare. They said they had not heard of any prior problems at the daycare.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighbaby deathdaycarechoking
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
More TOP STORIES News