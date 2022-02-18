100-car pileup shuts down highway as wind-blown snow creates whiteout conditions in Midwest

WATCH: Driver captures moments after 100-car pileup

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=11575472" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video shows the moments after an ABC7 viewer was involved in a 100-car pileup that shut down I-39 near El Paso, Illinois.

Your afternoon commute is going to be a slow one. Please be patient as we work to clear the roads; we are being slowed by heavy traffic as well.



Whiteout conditions are a big problem also, as seen from a plow's eye view along Interstate 74 in Peoria. pic.twitter.com/dGrbSKwEhL — IDOT_Illinois (@IDOT_Illinois) February 17, 2022

EL PASO, Ill. -- A 30-mile stretch of highway in Illinois was closed Thursday after over 100 cars were involved in multiple crashes.Interstate 39 southbound from Normal to Minonk will be closed for about 12 hours due to the pileup, Illinois State Police tweeted Thursday.Normal Illinois is part of the Bloomington metropolitan area. Minonk is about 28 miles north of Normal."Together, with our local partners, we are diligently working to ensure motorists are safely escorted from the area to warming centers," ISP said.ISP urges the public to use extreme caution and only travel if absolutely necessary.The crash comes as this section of north-central Illinois is experiencing heavy snow and "significantly reduced visibility," according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, Illinois.The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.