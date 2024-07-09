Man's car hit by semi-truck then lands in canal in Fresno County, CHP says

A man is in the hospital after his car was hit by a semi-truck and sent into a nearby canal in Fresno County.

A man is in the hospital after his car was hit by a semi-truck and sent into a nearby canal in Fresno County.

A man is in the hospital after his car was hit by a semi-truck and sent into a nearby canal in Fresno County.

A man is in the hospital after his car was hit by a semi-truck and sent into a nearby canal in Fresno County.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital after his car was hit by a semi-truck and sent into a nearby canal in Fresno County.

The crash happened Tuesday at about 6:30 am at the intersection of North and Dickenson Avenues.

The California Highway Patrol says a man in his 30s was driving a grey Nissan north on Dickenson toward the intersection when another man driving a semi-truck on North went through a stop sign.

The two collided, sending the car into the canal.

The man driving the semi-truck freed the man from inside the submerged car.

Officers say the man driving the car was taken to a nearby hospital with major injuries.

The truck driver was not injured in the crash.

Authorities say there is no evidence of drugs or alcohol being factors in the crash.

