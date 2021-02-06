UPS driver killed in Tulare County after truck hit by semi truck trailer

PIXLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 25-year-old UPS driver has died in Tulare County after his truck was hit by a semi truck trailer.

The California Highway Patrol says the collision happened around 3:30pm on Avenue 120 just west of Highway 99 near Pixley.

Officers say when the driver of the semi attempted to pass the UPS truck, his trailer hit the vehicle, causing the UPS driver to be thrown onto the road. The trailer then ran him over.

Officers say the UPS driver was not wearing a seat belt and the side door of his truck was open.

The victim died at the scene. The other driver remained at the site of the crash.

No alcohol or drugs appear to have been a factor in the collision.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno man loses job, faces 100+ years in prison on child sex case
Stay away from Super Bowl parties, experts warn
Latinos make up majority of COVID-19 deaths in California, Valley counties
California can't totally ban indoor worship, Supreme Court says
Could Fresno's Save Mart Center become a COVID-19 mass vaccination site?
Fresno landmarks go up for sale, experts hope to preserve history
Detectives say Fresno man sexually abused 12-year-old for months with her mother's help
Show More
Fresno pleads with President Biden for more COVID vaccine
Golden State Killer transferred to Corcoran prison
Biden admin to deploy 1,100 troops to help deliver COVID vaccines
CDC: Guidance on reopening schools to be released next week
Corrections workers at FCI Mendota file lawsuit demanding COVID-19 hazard pay
More TOP STORIES News