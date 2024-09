Man killed in single-car crash in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One man has died following a late-night crash in northwest Fresno.

It happened just before 1 am Friday at Shaw and Teilman.

Officers say only one vehicle was involved and the driver died at the scene.

It appears his car hit a tree on the north side of Shaw.

Bystanders told Action News they recovered parts from a Lexus vehicle.

There's no word yet on what led up to the crash, and the driver has not yet been identified.