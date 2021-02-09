Los Angeles Unified superintendent calls on state lawmakers to reopen schools in 60 days

Eleven months into the coronavirus pandemic, the Superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified District, Austin Beutner, detailed what needs to be done to reopen school classrooms on Tuesday, describing it as a "60-day challenge."The school leader said that until the community spread of the virus remains below the threshold the state has set for the reopening of schools, campuses must remain closed.But Austin Beutner is also challenging current state guidelines, which have allowed some sectors of the economy to reopen like indoor malls.He suggests they too should be closed if the risk too great. He's also calling on the need for 25,000 school teachers and staff to be vaccinated."It won't be sufficient to vaccinate some school staff now and others far down the road," Beutner said. "A bus driver takes students to school, school principal unlocks the front door, teacher leads in the classroom, cafeteria worker prepares lunch and a custodian keeps the school clean. They're all connected at school."The district's plan comes as one Los Angeles city councilman calls for LA schools to reopen immediately at 25% capacity without vaccinating teachers.