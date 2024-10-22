Family mourns young mother shot and killed in Clovis home

Help is available 24/7 for victims of domestic violence. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Loved ones are mourning the loss of a young mother who was shot and killed in her home over the weekend in Clovis.

21-year-old Breaja Jones was not only a mother, but an aunt, a sister, and a daughter.

"She was such a sweet soul and for someone to take her life so prematurely, its just beyond heartbreaking," said Tracie Walker, Breaja's mother.

Jones was shot and killed Saturday in her own home with multiple people there to witness the horrific crime.

That day turned into their family's worst nightmare.

"Even though everything was normal, it changed, literally in a blink of an eye it changed for us," said Brishae Allen.

Clovis police identified the suspect as Tavion Tapscott.

They say he left the scene but later turned himself in.

Breaja's mother confirms the 21-year-old suspect was previously in a relationship with her daughter and is the father of her two-year-old granddaughter, Jayla.

"For him to do this, to take my baby, to leave my precious little grandbaby without a mother -- and ultimately without a father too. It is horrible," said Tracie.

As Breaja's loved ones come together in this difficult time, they are focused on ensuring her memory is never forgotten.

"Loving, kind, and no matter how much she wanted to do for herself, she always, always always made sure her family was good," explained Brishae.

They say to know her is to love her, from her calm side to her wild side.

The recent charter school graduate wanted to get into phlebotomy, and continue helping others.

But at the center of her world was her baby girl.

"As soon as she had her daughter, she's like I got to get it done, I got to make something shake for my baby, she called her dream, and she's like I got to do it for dream," said Brishae.

Now, as loved ones face the nightmare of Breaja's loss. they hope other families won't have to suffer this same type of tragedy due to domestic violence.

"Get out while you have a life, while you're living. Get out while you have the option to love on your children, while you have the option to love on your family, and don't think there's anything too strong that can stop you from getting out of it."

The family would also like to thank their neighbors and the community for all the help and support thus far.

They want to add that her daughter is a blessing and a great extension of Breaja , who will live on.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

