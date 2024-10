New Barnes & Noble location coming to Fashion Fair Mall

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Calling all book lovers!

A new Barnes & Noble location is coming to Fresno.

Work is currently being done to bring the popular bookstore to Fashion Fair Mall.

Job applications were being accepted, but the store says they had so many interested job-seekers that they had to take the applications offline.

An official opening date has not yet been announced.