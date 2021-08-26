Infant dies of COVID-related causes in Merced County

An infant in Merced County has died of COVID-related causes, officials said on Wednesday.

This is the first death of a child related to the virus in the county, officials said.

The infant had underlying medical conditions.

Health officials said they've seen an increase in the number of COVID cases in children in Merced County.

As of Tuesday, the county is dealing with approximately 1,898 active cases, the health department said.
