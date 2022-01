FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Student Tobacco Survey reveals almost a quarter of Fresno County 10th and 12th graders have tried vaping.The data was tracked from September 2019 to March 2020Of the 22% of students that said they've tried vaping, 6% say they are vaping currently.It also found more than 33% of high school students live within walking distance of a store selling vapes.Meanwhile, 50% live within walking distance of stores that sell cigarettes.Fresno County Health Officials say the risk of developing lung problems from e-cigarettes or vaping is heightened because of the pandemic.