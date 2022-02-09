Madera County residents will receive a $75 gift card for 1st vaccine dose

EMBED <>More Videos

Madera County residents who get a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will receive a $75 gift card

MADERA, Calif. -- To combat growing COVID-19 cases in the North Valley, Madera County health officials will be holding a vaccination event this month.
Every Madera County resident who gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will receive a $75 gift card.

This offer only applies to clinics hosted by the county's department of public health.
To see all eligible locations visit MaderaCounty.com.

The promotion ends on February 28 or while supplies last.
Report a correction or typo
TOP STORIES
1 of 5 killed in crash near Table Mountain Casino remembered by family
Smash-and-grab robbery caught on video at Merced Mall
Massive fire destroys central Fresno home
How to get up to $3,600 per child in tax credit
Girl stabs attempted kidnapper with pencil in Coalinga
Fresno State task force to assess sexual misconduct complaint policies
Don't expect grocery store prices to come down anytime soon
Show More
Fresno vendors to raise funds for Missy Hernandez's funeral service
Can you get long COVID after an infection with omicron?
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign COVID sick leave bill
51-year-old man shot multiple times in southwest Fresno, police say
Man hospitalized after shooting in Merced, police say
More TOP STORIES News