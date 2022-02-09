Madera County residents will receive a $75 gift card for 1st vaccine dose

MADERA, Calif. -- To combat growing COVID-19 cases in the North Valley, Madera County health officials will be holding a vaccination event this month.Every Madera County resident who gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will receive a $75 gift card.This offer only applies to clinics hosted by the county's department of public health.To see all eligible locations visit MaderaCounty.com.The promotion ends on February 28 or while supplies last.