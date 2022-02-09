Madera County residents will receive a $75 gift card for 1st vaccine dose

MADERA, Calif. -- To combat growing COVID-19 cases in the North Valley, Madera County health officials will be holding a vaccination event this month.
Every Madera County resident who gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will receive a $75 gift card.
This offer only applies to clinics hosted by the county's department of public health.
To see all eligible locations visit MaderaCounty.com.
The promotion ends on February 28 or while supplies last.
