California Highway Patrol officers arrest man accused in string of highway shootings

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Police officers responded to Peach and Ashlan Friday morning after a woman reported her window being smashed as she pulled into the WinCo parking lot.

When law enforcement arrived they recognized a white truck in the parking lot as a suspect vehicle in a few shootings along highways in the area.


Detectives with the California Highway Patrol were able to identify the suspect as 46-year-old Timothy Leland Benner, and say the license plate of the truck he was driving matched video taken from one of those highway shootings.

Authorities have not confirmed if Benner shot at the woman's window but say a pellet was found inside her vehicle.


Clovis Police conducted a high risk stop after running Benner's plates and learning he was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon. Benner was then taken into custody without any complications and turned over to CHP.

He's currently in the Fresno County jail being held on more than $500,000 bond.
