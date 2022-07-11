Bicyclist hit and killed by semi-truck in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officers with the California Highway Patrol are investigating after a semi-truck hit and killed a bicyclist in Fresno County.

They were called to Jensen near DeWolf Avenue at about 3:45 Monday morning.

Authorities say the semi-truck was heading east on Jensen and did not see the bicyclist riding in the middle of the lane.

The age of the victim is unknown but officers have confirmed it is a man.

The driver of the semi-truck remained on scene and is not going to be charged.
