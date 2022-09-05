14-year-old girl missing for 4 days could be in Fresno County

Authorities need your help to find a 14-year-old girl they believe is in danger and could be in Fresno County.

According to an alert by the California Highway Patrol on Sunday, Layla Ibarra was last seen in front of Rio Linda High School in Sacramento County on Thursday.

Police in the Twin Rivers District believe she might be in Sacramento County or Fresno County. She is listed as 'at risk'.

Ibarra was last seen wearing a white sweater and grey sweatpants. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 160 lbs, has brown hair and green eyes.

If you see her, please call 911.