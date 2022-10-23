Motorcyclist in the hospital following a crash in Fresno County.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to Auberry road near highway 168 for a report of a crash just after 9 p.m. Saturday.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcyclist is in the hospital following a crash in Fresno County.

A motorcycle and a car collided, injuring the motorcyclist.

The 47-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, his condition is unknown.

The driver of the car stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

It's unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.