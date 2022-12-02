Central Unified offers dual enrollment program for students

The program saves students both time and money in their quest for a college degree.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In Central Unified is giving students the opportunity to graduate with both a high school diploma and an associates degree at the same time.

For Central Unified student, Harman Shergill, when it came to choosing a high school she says it was an easy choice.

"I came to Central for this reason because I wanted to take college credits in high school," said Shergill.

The motivated student was interested in Central High School's Early College Model.

"It allows them to have a jump start on their college career," explained Central High School Principal Dave Holtermann. "They're getting credit for college and getting credit for high school."

Over 130 students are part of the dual enrollment program. It's a partnership with Fresno City College where students can take college courses either in person or online. At the end of their 4 years of high school, they can graduate with an associates degree ready for a career or transfer to a four-year university as a junior.

"I didn't know about the classes until my freshman year," said Central High School Student Bruno Ambrosini. "That's when I realized it offers so many opportunities and I've been taking them ever since."

"I didn't know anything about college and I didn't have much interest in college and once I started taking these courses it really made me start thinking about what I can do and what I want to do," added Ambrosini.

The program is in it's second year. If you're a student interested in enrolling call (559) 276-5276.