Good Sports: Fresno State Bulldog Cam Lamanuzzi trades jersey for new path

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former Fresno State football player is on a new path, filled with more conviction than ever.

You may know Fresno native Cam Lamanuzzi.

He started as linebacker at Bullard High School before he went on to play at Fresno City and Fresno State. This past season, he traded his jersey for a new path.

"I didn't expect to be going this route," said Lamanuzzi. "Same thing like a pastor does with a church, we offer that to the players and coaches."

Lamanuzzi now works as an assistant chaplain to the Fresno State football team.

"I knew it was by no coincidence that I was there for a reason bigger than football."

Lamanuzzi played under former bulldog head coach Kalen DeBoer when he started hosting bible studies for his teammates with coaches' permission.

Entering his final year of eligibility this past season, he knew it was time to walk away from the game he loved.

"There was a point where i knew it was the direction i was going to but i didn't want to go in that direction if that makes sense," said Lamanuzzi.

Lamanuzzi walked into Coach Tedford's office, telling the head coach he didn't want to leave football, but knew he had to follow his faith.

It wasn't until Coach Tedford hatched a plan to combine the two, making Lamanuzzi a team chaplain.

"A blessing to be such a recent part of the team because I have a friendship with a lot of the guys," said Lamanuzzi. "I mean i still go to some of their houses we still go and grab food we're all still in a good relationship."

Lamanuzzi may be fresh off his football career, but he believes it gives him a spiritual edge.

"I know where they've been, I know where they're at. I know how to speak into their situations. I know what it's like to be an athlete for that to be the most important thing for you at the moment and how heavy that can be."

When he's not working with the 'Dogs, Lamanuzzi preaches at the Garage Church in Fresno, and works with the non-profit Youth for Christ in Fresno and Madera.

Lamanuzzi says he's feeling more at home than ever.

"I'm exactly where i want to be at the moment. I'm happy to be a part of Fresno State as a chaplain, I'm loving serving the team and I want to do it as long as I can."