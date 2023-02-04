Adventist Health in Selma holds prayer service for officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.

Many continue to grieve and pray for Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. and his family. Adventist Health in Selma held a vigil Friday morning.

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Those in mourning, now finding comfort within one another.

"We long for your help, Lord -- your encouragement and your strength."

Adventist Health staff, Valley law enforcement, first responders and community members -- stood in a circle Friday morning. Showing their solidarity with fallen Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.

''We all knew the officer and we responded to the call, our department did," Selma Fire Department captain Paul Demmers. "So we're grieving like the police department is, and we're sticking together with them and doing the best that we can to support them."

People across the Valley are grieving with the community of Selma.

But faith has given them strength.

"Prayer and God is always something that will help get you through your hard times," Demmers says.

And it's difficult times like this week where people are finding the power in community to heal.

"I think when these tragic events happen, you want to make sure you're supporting the family," Adventist Health medical director Dr. Raul Ayala says. "You're supporting the police department, that you're honoring the officer."

One by one, white carnations were placed into a vase as words can't express the deep sorrow felt by many.

But they serve as a reminder of the community's love and prayers for Officer Carrasco and his family.