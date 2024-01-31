He's survived by his former girlfriend, Karla Alvarez, and baby Maximus, who was born just weeks after the shooting.

Memorial dedication to be held for Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.

A memorial dedication will be held for Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. at the Selma Police Department Wednesday morning.

A memorial dedication will be held for Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. at the Selma Police Department Wednesday morning.

A memorial dedication will be held for Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. at the Selma Police Department Wednesday morning.

A memorial dedication will be held for Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. at the Selma Police Department Wednesday morning.

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A memorial dedication will be held for Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. at the Selma Police Department Wednesday morning.

On January 31, 2023, Officer Carrasco was shot and killed while protecting the community.

His death was the first line of duty death in the history of the department.

RELATED: Remembering Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco 1 year after his death

He's survived by his former girlfriend, Karla Alvarez, and baby Maximus, who was born just weeks after the shooting.

Selma Police Chief Alcaraz says thanks to help from generous donations from the community, Carrasco's family will go to Washington DC for the annual Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Dedication in May to see Gonzalo's name added to the national monument.

The department is also planning additional fundraisers for the trip.

RELATED: Chat with the Chief: Selma Police Chief on Officer Gonzalo Carrasco's impact

The permanent tribute to Officer Carrasco is in front of the Selma Police Department, where he served.

The public is welcome to attend the department's memorial dedication at 9 am.