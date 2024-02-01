Loved ones honor fallen Selma police officer during memorial mass

A memorial mass in the hometown of a fallen officer, Gonzalo Carrasco Jr., brought the community together on Wednesday night.

A memorial mass in the hometown of a fallen officer, Gonzalo Carrasco Jr., brought the community together on Wednesday night.

A memorial mass in the hometown of a fallen officer, Gonzalo Carrasco Jr., brought the community together on Wednesday night.

A memorial mass in the hometown of a fallen officer, Gonzalo Carrasco Jr., brought the community together on Wednesday night.

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A memorial mass in the hometown of a fallen officer, Gonzalo Carrasco Jr., brought the community together on Wednesday night.

A message of love and family was shared by worshipers at Saint Anthony's Church in Reedley in honor of the brother in faith, who wasn't there.

A poster at the event featured an angel above an image of Carrasco Jr., who was killed in the line of duty one year ago.

The same image was printed on memorial sweatshirts worn by friends and family, bringing his father to tears.

"It's a logo on the back of the shirt is his face. When I wear it, I feel like he's close to me," said Gonzalo Carrasco, Sr., Officer Carrasco's father.

Carrasco Sr. says the family is deeply grateful for the love and support of the community.

"It hurts every time people talk about this, but at the same time, we appreciate people doing this for my son," said Carrasco Sr.

Blue ribbons lined the pews, showing support for police, including Dinuba officer Karla Alvarez, who also attended the mass.

She invited us back to her home Tuesday to reflect on the year since Carrasco Jr.'s death and share the joy of baby boy Max, who never got to meet his father but looks so much like his dad.

At the evening mass, Alvarez appreciated the continuing embrace of the community to help ease the flood of memories with each mention of Carrasco Jr.

"It's like re-living the last year. Seeing the same faces, the love and support either way, but it's just long. It's been long and exhausting," explained Alvarez.

But through any hardships ahead, Alvarez is committed to sharing with Max, his father's life and legacy.

"I can't wait until he knows what's going on and he understands who his father was and what everyone is doing for him. It's something that I know is going to mean a lot to him,"

Officer Carrasco's family plans to attend the ceremony in Washington DC, at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in May when his name will be added to the monument.

The Selma Police Department is accepting donations and hosting fundraisers to pay for the family's flight.

For news updates, follow Margot Kim on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.