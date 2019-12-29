13-year-old girl killed, 2 juveniles hurt in North Carolina mall parking lot shooting, police say

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the parking lot of Concord Mills Mall in Concord, a city with a population of approximately 94,000 just outside of Charlotte, according to WSOC.
On arrival, the teenage girl was pronounced dead, and two boys were taken to the hospital and are stable.
Concord Police said it was not an active shooter situation but are still investigating.
CPD on scene at Concord Mills Mall re: shooting. This is NOT an active shooter situation. Officers are trying to clear the area and conduct an investigation. Avoid the area. More information to follow. /gg— Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) December 29, 2019
Concord police said initial reports indicate the shooting started as a fight in the Dave and Buster's parking lot. They have not said if any arrests have been made or released possible suspect information.
Authorities said they are investigating the possibility the shooting is connected to a deadly shooting Saturday evening in a Concord neighborhood.