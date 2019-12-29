13-year-old girl killed, 2 juveniles hurt in North Carolina mall parking lot shooting, police say

CONCORD, N.C. -- Police are investigating after a 13-year-old girl was killed and two boys under age 16 were hurt in a shooting at a North Carolina mall Saturday night.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the parking lot of Concord Mills Mall in Concord, a city with a population of approximately 94,000 just outside of Charlotte, according to WSOC.

On arrival, the teenage girl was pronounced dead, and two boys were taken to the hospital and are stable.

Concord Police said it was not an active shooter situation but are still investigating.



Concord police said initial reports indicate the shooting started as a fight in the Dave and Buster's parking lot. They have not said if any arrests have been made or released possible suspect information.

Authorities said they are investigating the possibility the shooting is connected to a deadly shooting Saturday evening in a Concord neighborhood.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinamallshootingcharlotte news
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Camera captures burglary at Parlier gas station
Madera Police make arrest in brutal murder of homeless woman
Traffic resumes on major highways connecting Central Valley to southern California
5 dead in Louisiana plane crash, including TV sports reporter
Man found bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds in Visalia
Man, 60, dies after being beaten during $1 mugging in New York
North Valley family remembers father who died during Grapevine closure
Show More
Man shot in leg during drive-by shooting in central Fresno
Driver hits woman lying in southeast Fresno roadway
State trooper severely injured in crash caught on camera
Program provides support, resources for teen parents in Fresno Co.
Bus driver credited with saving little girl wandering street alone
More TOP STORIES News