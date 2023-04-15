Disney 100 year celebration honoring a Clovis Unified teacher

This October marks the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company.

A teacher from a Clovis Unified elementary school is being celebrated as part of the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company.

As part of the celebration, Disney will recognize 100 teachers nationwide, one of them from right here in Central California.

Aidé Madrigal has been a grade school teacher for 25 years.

For over two decades, this magical teacher Mrs. Madrigal has brought dance, culture, and diversity to her campus.

She's been spending her afternoon teaching students "Baile Folklorico" for nearly that entire time.

She started the program at Pinedale Elementary School 24 years ago.

Her passion for dance and offering free extracurricular activities comes from a personal place.

"It was something I always wanted to do but I never had that opportunity. My parents couldn't afford putting me into private classes so I always had that dream. So when I went to Fresno City College and I saw there was a class for folklorico I jumped on it," says Mrs. Madrigal.

This year Aidé is being recognized as one of Disney's 100 teachers- who share the magic and imagination of Walt Disney.

Her application, which describes her decades-long dance group and its accomplishments, has earned her a four-day trip to Disneyland Resort in California.

During May's teacher appreciation week, 100 teachers will experience the Disney 100-year celebration and participate in Disney Imagination Campus workshops.

"She's so deserving of this award because she doesn't do this for recognition. She is a very humble person. She does this because she has a passion for kids and passion for dance and wanting our kids to find themselves," mentions the school's principal Debra Bolls.

For Aidé's students, this Baile Folklorico opportunity means carrying on the tradition.

"It's a dream being able to dance because I really love following in my mom's footsteps because she is a wonderful woman because I really love her," says 6th grader, Alondra Pedreguera.

Building technique and confidence are also perks.

"It's very fun, I'm glad I get the opportunity to do folklorico," mentions 2nd grader Mia Oioque.

Mrs. Madrigal mentions it's hard for her to hold back the tears when students perform, she feels proud and happy that parents are able to watch their kids live out their dance dream and learn about traditional dance.

Their next public performances are on April 27th and May 12.

