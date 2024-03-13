Loma Vista inches closer to opening community

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Excitement was in the air on Tuesday, as crews put some finishing touches on Village Green, a new seven-acre park in the Loma Vista community.

Renderings show once it's done, there will be plenty of green space - plus an amphitheater that can host festivals, concerts, and other events similar to Old Town Clovis.

"Right here, you can have two food trucks that can park in this area," said Chad McCollum with the city of Clovis.

He adds that it's taken several years to develop the now booming community.

"Imagine, just a couple months from now, you're gonna have families coming down here, spending an afternoon. People will be using this trail that circles around this park to get some exercise," said McCollum.

There will be roughly 10,000 homes surrounding the park - plus a large new shopping center that's now taking shape at Shaw and Leonard.

Video from Skyview 30 shows the progress on the 32-acre Loma Vista Marketplace.

We spotted workers putting up a sign for Donut Palace. The list of tenants also includes Chipotle, McDonalds and Dutch Bros - plus House of Pendragon Brewing Company, Me N Eds, Wing Stop and a UPS Store.

But some of the planned stores are causing a bit of a stir with neighbors.

An online petition against opening Ross, Grocery Outlet, Five Below and Dollar Tree has received over 17 hundred signatures.

Action News reached out to the developer, but they declined our request for an interview.

The city of Clovis is aware of the petition and said that once construction has finished, there will be a mix of stores.

But neighbors we spoke with are excited about the new development.

"I don't see anything negative here, man. Look around, we got law enforcement here, we got the fire department here. We have everyone here within seconds, it's awesome," said Clovis resident Ben Baca.

