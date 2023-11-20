I-15 Freeway closed near California-Nevada line because of dust storms

LOS ANGELES -- Drivers heading from or to Las Vegas on Sunday were hitting big delays as the state closed a portion of the 15 Freeway near the state line because of dust storms.

Strong winds were kicking up dust that made it nearly impossible for drivers to see. Officials have reopened I-15 in both directions between the state line and Yates Well Road in Nipton.

Drivers are advised to proceed with caution.

The winds were also causing problems for people flying out of Las Vegas. ABC affiliate KTNV reported that more than 600 flights were delayed from Harry Reid International Airport because of the high winds.

Officials said they would reopen the 15 when the winds subside and visibility improves. It wasn't clear how long that might take but at least one CHP post on X estimated 5 p.m.

For drivers who planned ahead, the CHP suggested using Nipton Road and State Route 95 to bypass the closure.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.