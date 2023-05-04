15-year-old arrested for deadly Visalia shooting in March

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Visalia.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 15-year-old boy has been arrested for the murder of a man back in March of this year.

On March 13, authorities were called to shots fired on South Fulgham Street near La Vida Avenue around 7:45 p.m.

Shortly after, officers were told that the man was found with a gunshot wound on East Mineral King Avenue near Ben Maddox Way.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The Visalia Police Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation and identified the suspect as a 15-year-old from Dinuba.

Around 10:30 Thursday morning, officers say they found the teenager with a friend at the intersection of Tulare and I Streets in Dinuba.

The teen ran away at first but was eventually taken into custody without incident.

While he was being arrested, police say his 16-year-old friend became uncooperative with officers and was arrested.

Both teenagers were booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility.

The 15-year-old was booked on homicide charges while his friend was booked on resisting arrest charges.

